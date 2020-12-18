The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has signed up to the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

ANOC follows a number of individual National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in joining the initiative, which signals a commitment to sustainability and reducing the organisation's impact on the environment.

Going forward, ANOC intends to make sustainability a key part of the hosting of future editions of its World Beach Games.

"Today is an important step for ANOC but it is only the beginning," said Acting President Robin Mitchell.

"We are strongly committed to minimising our carbon footprint and ensuring that we embed sustainability into our everyday operations as well as our events.

"But we know we have a long way to go."

There are five pillars to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, including educating for climate action.

Making systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility, reducing negative impact on the climate, promoting sustainable, responsible consumption and advocating for climate action through communication are the other pillars of the framework.

The Australian Olympic Committee was among the NOCs to have already joined the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework ©Getty Images

"We are not just focused on what we are doing as an organisation, we also want to ensure that we are helping support our National Olympic Committees.

"We know that many NOCs are already doing excellent work with regard to environmental sustainability and so our aim is to use our platform to help facilitate the exchange of best practice and promote sustainability among the entire NOC family.

"If all 206 NOCs make small but meaningful changes it would have a hugely positive impact on our planet."

The NOCs of Cape Verde, Australia, Brazil are among those to have already joined the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.