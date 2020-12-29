A number of swimmers have reported positive COVID-19 tests following the Italian Open Championships over a week ago.

According to SwimSwam Italia, European medallist Elena di Liddo and European champion Benedetta Pilato announced positive cases in the past week, forcing a number of athletes to quarantine and get tested after they were deemed to be in close contact with the pair.

These include Martina Carraro and Silvia di Pietro, who are awaiting results, as well as Ilaria Bianchi.

Ilaria Scarcella, Pilato's coach Vito D'Onghia, Filippo Magnini, Giulia D'Innocenzo and Mario Sanzullo have also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

These positive tests come despite the Italian Swimming Federation implementing guidelines to follow, which included the requirement of a recent negative polymerase chain reaction test.

It was mandatory to keep masks on inside the facility, until the athlete is positioned behind the starting blocks.

Belongings and clothing were stored inside plastic bags before departure, social distancing was required and there was limited access to the swimming pool.

Over 450 athletes competed at the Italian Open Championships, taking place from December 17 to 19 in Riccione.

Italy reached a high in COVID-19 cases in late November, with numbers falling slightly since then.

Most non-essential businesses have been closed across Italy, with limited travel permitted between regions.

There have been over two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, resulting in the deaths of more than 73,000 people.

The latest daily update announced 659 deaths yesterday, with more than 11,200 new cases also reported.