The Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) has launched the Nepali Sports Digital Archive Project, an effort to preserve the history of sport in the country.

After a collaboration agreement was reached between the NOC and the Nepali Olympic Museum in March, the NOC starting working on the project in August.

This is being aided by funding from the from the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity scheme.

It will be the first large-scale documentation of the history of sport in Nepal, and the project is being created to pass this history on to future generations.

"The success of this programme will give a definite shape to the history of Nepali sports and it will be available for all those who are interested in Nepali sports," the NOC said.

The Nepal Olympic Committee this month announced its Nepali Sports Digital Archive Project ©NOC

The Nepali Olympic Museum has been keeping records of Nepali sports activities, participation and achievements since its inception, with efforts now being made to put this information into the digital archive.

Information about Nepal's leading athletes and sports associations will be collected too.

Origins of how sports were started in Nepal will be collated, and the history of the NOC is also expected to be documented.

Statistics, photos and videos relating to Nepal's participation in international competitions will also be archived.

Olympic sports will be prioritised in these efforts.

The NOC was established in 1962, and the country is still waiting for its first Olympic medal.