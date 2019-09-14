Jeevan Ram Shrestha has been re-elected President of the Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) after beating rival Umesh Lal Shrestha by seven votes at the Elective General Assembly.

Shrestha secured a second four-year term at the helm of the NOC after claiming 17 of the 27 votes at the meeting in Lalitpur.

Officials from the NOC hope the outcome of the election, watched by representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia, will end the power-struggle within the organisation.

According to reports in Nepal, Shrestha promised to effectively take forward the NOC's autonomy and claimed he would ensure the smooth running of the upcoming South Asian Games in the country.

Jyoti Rana, Chatura Nanda Rajvaidhya, Tej Gurung, Ashok Bajracharya and Sunil Shrestha were elected vice-presidents at the meeting.

Puspa Das Shrestha, Shamim Miya Ansari and Rajeev Shrestha failed with their respective bids to become a vice-president.

The secretary general position was won by Nilendra Raj Shrestha, who beat Purendra Bikram Lakhe by 15 votes to 12.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last Friday (September 6), before the Supreme Court intervened after receiving a petition from rival official Kamal Bahadur Chitrakar.

Chitrakar had filed a petition to stop the election amid an ongoing power-struggle in Nepalese sport.

Two different bodies lay claim to being the NOC, and Chitrakar backs a separate body run by Rukma Shumsher Rana.

Chitrakar said the organisation headed by Shrestha is "not authentic".

Shrestha had previously claimed that the issue with the two bodies had been solved.

The Elective General Assembly took place after the Supreme Court order was vacated earlier this week.

It is likely to appease the IOC, who were monitoring the situation amid the difficulties at the NOC.