The Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has laid the foundation stone for six squash courts at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, home to the Indian hockey team.

With Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also in attendance, Jaishankar welcomed the construction of the squash courts and expressed hope that he could play there when it was ready for public use.

"India has tremendous sporting talent, it has able and enthusiastic coaches who would give time to building that talent," Jaishankar said.

"What was missing was the place where the talent could meet the coaches.

"I am sure this will be a model facility and moreover a catalyst to see many more facilities come up.

"We have to democratise sport, it must not be a privilege.

"Most of the sports in which we have done well is because it has been democratised.

"I hope in the case of squash it is one step in that direction."

Delighted to lay the foundation stone of squash courts at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Should encourage potential squash players and bring out hidden talent. More such public facilities will truly democratise sports in India. Thank @KirenRijiju for the initiative. pic.twitter.com/iHz6j9k7W4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 16, 2020

The project is set to cost INR55.2 million (£560,000/$750,000/€612,000), according to the Government.

Covering an area of 750 square metres, it is expected to take six months to complete.

There will be six single squash courts, of which three can be converted into doubles courts using movable walls.

"To have space in the National Stadium itself has its own significance." said Rijiju.

"To have a space in this complex will give an edge to that facility.

"This six-court squash facility is not only going to be world-class, but also a Centre of Excellence where we will be producing world champions and I am sure upcoming budding players will take maximum benefit of this centre.

"Our effort is that players should have not have to look around for facilities, we will provide them the facilities."

Others in attendance at the ceremony included Sports Authority of India director general Sandip Pradhan and the secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, Cyrus Poncha.