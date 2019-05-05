India's Saurav Ghosal won the men's Asian Individual Squash title in Kuala Lumpur today ©Getty Images

Brother and sister Leo and Annie Au lost their respective finals at the Asian Individual Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur today.

Leo Au was beaten by India's top seed and world number 10 Saurav Ghosal, who recorded an 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 success at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Seeded fourth, Hong Kong's Au had caused an upset against compatriot and second seed Yip Tsz-fung with an 11-3, 11-8, 11-4 win in his semi-final, but he had no answer to his Indian opponent’s power.

Earlier in the day, Leo's top-seeded sister lost her final against second seed Joshna Chinappa.

The latter made her contribution to a memorable day for Indian squash with  an 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 victory.