Brother and sister Leo and Annie Au lost their respective finals at the Asian Individual Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur today.

Leo Au was beaten by India's top seed and world number 10 Saurav Ghosal, who recorded an 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 success at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Seeded fourth, Hong Kong's Au had caused an upset against compatriot and second seed Yip Tsz-fung with an 11-3, 11-8, 11-4 win in his semi-final, but he had no answer to his Indian opponent’s power.

It's the Hong Kong and India show at the Asian Individuals as Annie Au and brother Leo reach the final opposite @joshnachinappa and @SauravGhosal#squash #AISC2019



Link 👇https://t.co/veUSKUMEK1 pic.twitter.com/iIR85MlxTN — DllSports (@dll_sports) May 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Leo's top-seeded sister lost her final against second seed Joshna Chinappa.

The latter made her contribution to a memorable day for Indian squash with an 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 victory.