Dav Whatmore, who led Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Nepal men's cricket team.

The 66-year-old, who was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, represented Australia internationally as his parents migrated to the country during his childhood.

He played in seven Test matches and a single one-day international before moving into coaching.

As well as coaching his country of birth Sri Lanka to a World Cup triumph, he also coached Pakistan to the Asia Cup in 2012.

Whatmore has this year been coaching the Singapore national cricket team.

The entire process of appointment of the Head Coach and other various posts called by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has been completed. pic.twitter.com/krsSKir7Cl — CAN (@CricketNep) December 17, 2020

Whatmore is due to start his new role with Nepal from January 1 2021, as reported by Emerging Cricket.

There were reportedly 72 applicants for the role, which was narrowed down to 12 candidates.

Whatmore's support team at the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) was also announced with Raunaq Bahadur Malla named as general manager, a new role and Binod Das, the former captain of the Nepal men’s team and the coach of the country's under-19 team was named cricket manager of CAN.

Speaking about his client's appointment Whatmore's manager Kaustav Lahiri said: "Dav is extremely keen to take this new challenge as he strongly believes Nepal has some great talent and has a very bright future in cricket.

"Nepal is a beautiful country and Dav is looking forward to having this new challenge with a bunch of young talent in Nepal."