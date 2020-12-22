Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli hailed its members response to the coronavirus pandemic as he reflected on a "challenging" year for sport.

The 2020 sporting calendar has been decimated by the global health crisis with International Federations (IFs) forced to either postpone or cancel a swathe of events.

Arguably the biggest casualty was the Olympic Games which was postponed for the first time since the Second World War with Tokyo 2020 now set to be staged in 2021.

But speaking in his Christmas message, Chiulli spoke of his admiration for GAISF’s members who found alternative methods to keep athletes active during the pandemic.

"Throughout this challenging year, it has been particularly impressive to see our global sports community find new ways to move forward," said Chiulli.

"Whether through virtual competitions, online webinars or social media challenges, sport has connected us when our physical contact with our friends and families has been limited.

"Indeed, we have seen how the world needs sport, but also how sport needs its global community.

"We can all be very proud of the way our community has reacted, adapted and continued to deliver on our promises.

"We have continued to walk the talk.

"I would like to thank you all for recognising the need to work as one team and to embrace the values of unity, altruism and understanding.

"When the scope and scale of the pandemic became apparent, we advocated for assistance for International Federations.

"I have also been proud that GAISF has been able to continue to support the global sports community through key services."

The IF Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Chiulli described the GAISF’s Memorandum of Understanding with the International Testing Agency (ITA) – which was signed in late 2019 – as "an important step" in the protection of clean sport and was pleased to see it "put into action" this year.

In October, GAISF and the ITA teamed up to support members by updating their anti-doping rules in accordance with the incoming 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

"Promoting clean sport and protecting clean athletes has long been a priority for GAISF, so it was clear to us that combining our expertise with the ITA’s would ensure that we could best help you in your efforts to protect clean sport and athletes," said Chiulli.

"We will continue in the days, months and years ahead to do all we can to fight doping in sport."

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the IF Forum and the GAISF General Assembly were also held virtually.

Crisis management, scenario planning and risk mitigation strategies were among the topics discussed at the IF Forum.

"I truly hope that the best practices and strategies shared and discussed during the forum will help you move forward and flourish in 2021," added Chiulli.

Philippe Gueisbuhler departed GAISF earlier this month to become a director at the International Ski Federation ©Getty Images

Chiulli said he was also pleased to welcome the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations (APSO) and the World Transplant Games Federation as GAISF members.

As well as presenting the inaugural GAISF Sustainability Award, it also launched a web portal – sustainability.sport – to encourage a joint effort in tackling sustainability issues.

"I believe it is imperative that sport continues to take a leading role in this field, and I have been impressed to see the way that so many of you have taken up this mantle," said Chiulli.

"Indeed, it was an honour to shine a spotlight on the incredible efforts of World Sailing, World Rugby, the International Volleyball Federation and many more to secure the future of our planet."

Chiulli admitted the end of 2020 had been a "time of transition" with Philippe Gueisbuhler leaving his role as a director of GAISF to join the International Ski Federation and Nis Hatt coming in as interim manager of the organisation.

"As individual members of GAISF, we are all drops of water, some larger and some smaller. But together, we are an ocean," added Chiulli.

"Together we are stronger.

"So I look forward to 2021, where we shall once again enjoy incredible feats of sporting excellence that motivate and bring joy to the world.

"I truly hope that everyone has a restful period, and that you are able to spend some quality time with your friends and family."