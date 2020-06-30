The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has launched a web portal to encourage a joint effort in tackling sustainability issues.

Sustainability.sport, which is supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is dedicated to sustainability issues such as climate change, economic inequality and social injustice.

The portal provides a free tool where sustainability resources from the entire sports community can be collated on to one dedicated platform.

Content includes sustainability initiatives from International Federations, guidelines and reports, and best practice case studies from governing bodies such as the IOC.

The portal also incorporates a calendar section which features relevant sustainability events, milestones and workshops.

All content is free to access.

"Sustainability must be at the heart of sport, and this will be more important than ever in a post-COVID-19 environment as we look for shared solutions to shared problems," said GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli.

"The creation of this sustainability portal marks an important milestone in our united journey to continue to positively impact society in this area.

“As stewards of our planet’s wellbeing, with so many sports being played in a natural environment, we are particularly conscious of the need to prioritise a sustainable future.

“As the united voice of sports, we felt it was only right that GAISF created a service to help support our members' incredible efforts to promote sustainability issues."

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli conceded his organisation had not done enough to tackle sustainability issues in the past ©Getty Images

In a virtual press conference held to promote the portal, Chiulli admitted that GAISF had not done enough to tackle sustainability issues in the past but now believed it was on the right track.

"Like many other organisations in many other sectors, we did not necessarily, until a few years ago, put sustainability first," he said.

"We are now on the right track because we have completely changed our mindset and we have changed our priorities.

"We have assigned human resources dedicated specifically to sustainability.

"We are adopting very strict guidelines for events that we organise, in line with the best practices of the United Nations and the sustainable development goals of the UNs.

"We are working very hard, for example, on the multi-sport Games that we organise and ensuring they have a high level of standards and guidelines.

"We are very open to learn and share from those who have already made significant steps in this direction, but I think we are on the right track."

Chiulli also conceded that streamlining the events calendar would help the sporting world become more sustainable, and that this was being discussed among key stakeholders.

IOC President Thomas Bach recently called on the Olympic Movement to "look more closely into the proliferation of sports events."

"We need to persuade all the stakeholders to take a little step back, which is not going to be easy," Chiulli said.

"But I am sure we are on the right track, to sit down all together to prioritise and think about the athletes and sustainability."

The new sustainability web portal can be found here.