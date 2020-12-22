Indian boxer Vikas Krishan insists he is willing to put his "life in danger" to win an Olympic gold but his pursuit for success at Tokyo 2020 has been disrupted by visa problems.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist claimed new visa protocols were stopping his coach Ron Simms from returning to India from the United States.

Krishan is now calling on Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, to help him join back up with his coach as he aims to get his Olympic bid back on track.

"My coach is stuck in the US and unable to return to India due to new visa protocols," said Yadav in a tweet directed to Jaishankar.

"With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, his presence is very important for my training as I aim to win India an Olympic gold.

"Could you please help with this?"

According to a report by News 18, Krishan was given permission by the Sports Authority of India in September to train in the US as part of his preparations for next year’s Olympics which has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vikas Krishan, a gold medallist at the 2010 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games, is aiming to become Olympic champion ©Getty Images

Simms travelled with Krishan who is gearing up for his third Olympic appearance after representing India at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Four years ago, Krishan reached the quarter-finals at middleweight, but next year he will be competing in the welterweight division and is determined to bring home gold.

Speaking to Indo-Asian News Service, Krishan said: "My aim is to win an Olympic gold and for that I am ready to put my life in danger.

"Flights are on now and I will travel with full precaution so that I can concentrate on my training rather than getting infected and sitting in some hotel room somewhere (in quarantine)."

Krishan won lightweight gold at the 2010 Asian Games. It is a feat he has yet to repeat as he claimed bronze at both the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games.

The 28-year-old returned to the top of the podium when he won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and defeated Japan’s Sewon Okazawa in March this year to book his place at Tokyo 2020.