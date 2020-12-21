ITTF issue statement on match-fixing after Australian man arrested as part of gambling syndicate investigation

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) issued a statement on match-fixing after Australian authorities arrested a man as part of an investigation into an alleged gambling syndicate.

The man is accused of being part of a gambling syndicate placing corrupt bets on international table tennis.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the suspect is a high-profile former table tennis player.

The investigation into the syndicate, which is still ongoing, was started by Australia's Organised Crime Squad with assistance from Sports Integrity Australia in June.

In July, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement was also alerted of potential corruption and instructed the state's regulated sportsbook to suspend betting on all table tennis events in Ukraine or any matches involving six players.

In addition, gaming regulators in Colorado and Indiana suspended betting on some international table tennis events.

The ITTF said it was "aware of recent law enforcement actions relating to alleged cases of match manipulation in certain table tennis competitions."

"The ITTF is working with relevant parties to look into this matter and will not hesitate to take further action where there are grounds to do so," the governing body said.

"The ITTF is committed to upholding and protecting the integrity of the sport of table tennis.

"Results in competitions should be determined by the competing merits and abilities of the participants involved."

The man arrested as part of the investigation into the gambling syndicate is reportedly an Australian high-profile former table tennis player ©Getty Images

The ITTF also warned those involved in table tennis of the sanctions of participating in match-fixing.

"Table tennis parties (including officials, staff, players and player entourages) should be aware of the negative effects and repercussions of match manipulation," the statement said.

"Any such persons who are found to have contravened the ITTF Code on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions and other relevant regulations may face sanctions, including a ban from participating in the events sanctioned by ITTF or the table tennis events at the Olympic Games.

"While the competitions reported are neither sanctioned nor authorised by ITTF, the ITTF is looking into its active processes and regulations and working with its members, relevant continental federations, the IOC’s Olympic Movement Unit on prevention of the manipulation of competitions, and authorities to implement measures to prevent such events from being marketed for illegal betting activities in the future."