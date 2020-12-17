Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich will aim to continue his superb form when the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season resumes in Innsbruck this weekend.

The German has won five out of the six two-man races so far this campaign and has finished in either first or second place at his last 26 World Cup events.

Friedrich, the Olympic two and four-man gold medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, leads the overall two-man standings going into the second consecutive World Cup competition in the Austrian city.

The 30-year-old is chasing the overall record for World Cup victories as he has 42 wins, two adrift of the 44 achieved by his compatriot André Lange.

Friedrich has won all but one of the two-man events to have been held so far this season, after he was beaten by team mate Johannes Lochner in Innsbruck last weekend.

Janine Flock of Germany leads the women's skeleton standings going into the second consecutive World Cup event in Innsbruck ©Getty Images

Martins Dukurs of Latvia leads the overall men's skeleton standings and is set to resume his battle with Russian Alexander Tretiakov at the event in Innsbruck, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (December 20).

Janine Flock will aim to extend her advantage at the summit of the women's skeleton leaderboard, with Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands hot on the heels of the German.

Germany's Mariama Jamanka, the Olympic two-woman champion and overall leader, will not be competing at the Austrian venue this weekend.

There are two events scheduled in the men's two-man bobsleigh, with one each planned in men's and women's skeleton and two-woman bobsleigh.