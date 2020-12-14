The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) is set to launch an educational programme focused on the Olympic Games in schools across Greece ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The "Olympic Education - Olympic Week in Schools" programme, proposed by the HOC, received the backing of the Hellenic Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.

Run by the Hellenic Olympic Academy (HOA) with assistance from Olympic and world champions, educational and training values of the Games are set to be taught in junior and senior schools for a week in April and May next year.

Activities are set to involve general sports knowledge, social skills and Olympic values.

Details of the programme were discussed during a meeting involving HOC President Spyros Capralos, HPA President George Alikakos and Ammanouil Kolymbadis, general secretary of HOC.

Olympic and world champions are expected to help run the "Olympic Education - Olympic Week in Schools" programme ©HOC

"We, in the Hellenic Olympic Committee, are very happy because the Olympic education returns to our schools during a very important year and will take place a few months before the Tokyo Olympic Games," Capralos said.

"Students will have the opportunity to learn about the Olympic Games and to understand the importance of applying Olympic values in everyday life.

"We want to thank the leadership of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs, the minister Niki Kerameos and the deputy minister Sofia Zacharaki, who gladly accepted our proposal."