The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has joined many of its Olympic medallists in praising healthcare workers who are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Greece.

Posted on the HOC's YouTube page, a video shows athletes thanking those who are working to treat victims of the pandemic in Greece.

Athletes include the country's three Olympic gold medallists from Rio 2016 - women's 25-metre pistol champion Anna Korakaki, rings winner Eleftherios Petrounias and Katerina Stefanidi, who was victorious in the women's pole vault.

Sailing pair Pavlos Kagialis and Takis Mantis, who won bronze in Rio, also featured, and were joined by other sailors including Vassilia Karachaliou, Maria Bozi, Raphailina Klonaridou and Giannis Mantis.





Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos sent a message of support in the video as well.

In a statement, the HOC reiterated its support.

"The HOC and the athletes of the Olympic Team created a video for doctors, nurses, hospital and ambulance employees for the battle they are fighting against COVID-19, in order to save and protect the lives of all Greeks."

To date, there have been more than 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece, resulting in the deaths of 99 people.