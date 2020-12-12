New National Cycling Federation of Chile becomes COCH member

A Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH) Assembly of Delegates has welcomed the new National Cycling Federation of Chile to the National Olympic Committee.

The new cycling body was established after the old one, the Chilean Cycling Federation, was suspended by both the COCH and International Cycling Union (UCI) over governance concerns and large debts.

The UCI, Pan American Cycling Confederation and Chile's Ministry of Sports all assisted the COCH in creating the new federation.

A provisional Board was elected in August, and the 18-month process of establishing the National Cycling Federation of Chile has reached a new milestone with its induction to the COCH.

An Assembly of Delegates approved the National Cycling Federation of Chile's membership of the Chilean Olympic Committee ©Twitter/COCH_ch

The meeting was held at the Ramón Cruz Olympic Training Centre in Santiago.

It also saw the approval of the COCH budget for 2021.

Last month, Miguel Ángel Mujica was re-elected COCH President, leaving him poised to lead the organisation into a home Pan American Games at Santiago 2023.