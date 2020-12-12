The committee behind Riyadh's bid for the 2030 Asian Games has launched a new initiative to increase the level of physical activity among young people in Saudi Arabia.

According to Riyadh 2030, 600,000 students will benefit from the scheme in the first year, with a view to reaching six million participants before the 2030 Asian Games.

The initiative is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Riyadh 2030, the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) and the Saudi Federation of School Sports.

It is claimed the plan will increase the number of sports practitioners and learning materials available as teachers record free, shareable videos of their physical education classes.

The launch of the initiative is part of an MoU signed by Riyadh 2030, the SAOC and the Saudi Federation of School Sports ©Riyadh 2030

The launch of the scheme comes with less than a week until the vote on the 2030 Asian Games host takes place at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly in Muscat in Oman.

Riyadh is up against Doha for the right to host the 2030 Asian Games, with the election due to be held on Wednesday (December 16).

"Inspiring future generations and sharing the positive values of sport is a core commitment of our bid to host the 2030 Asian Games and this new physical education initiative will deliver long-term benefits throughout Saudi Arabia," said Riyadh 2030 director general and SAOC vice-president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz.

"Riyadh 2030 will be a platform for children to participate in sports at record levels and, importantly, this programme will reward the teachers who work tirelessly to increase the levels of physical activity within our schools.

"If we have the honour of hosting the Asian Games, it is our commitment to the OCA to spread the positive message of active lifestyles across Asia right through to 2030 and beyond."