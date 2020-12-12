Tomas Eriksson was re-elected for a sixth term as International Floorball Federation (IFF) President during the governing body's General Assembly.

Eriksson, from Sweden, has led the IFF since 1996.

He started as treasurer of the clubs Guldheden and Pixbo Wallenstam in the mid 1980s, and continued as chairman of the Gothenburg Floorball Federation.

Eriksson then became chairman of the Swedish Floorball Federation, where he also served as general secretary,

Following his re-election as IFF President during the virtual General Assembly, Eriksson emphasised the importance of overcoming the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The upcoming four years will be extremely important in many ways," he said.

"Firstly, we will need to overcome the challenges set out by the pandemic to be able to get back on track.

"Secondly, we will need to focus on implementing the new ambitious IFF Strategy, and this process will be very essential in order for us to reach our strategic vision that 'floorball is the most inclusive team sport, played by over a million registered players on all continents'."

Switzerland's Jörg Beer, Norway's Monica Birdal, Denmark's Steen Houman, Stephen King of Australia, Martin Klabere of Sweden, Carlos Lopez of Spain, Filip Suman of Czech Republic and Finland's Kaarina Vuori were all re-elected to the IFF Central Board.

Tamuz Hidir of Ukraine, Pakkamol Siriwat of Thailand and America's Calle Karlsson were elected on to the Board for the first time, while Poland's Agata Plechan was appointed chair of the IFF Athletes' Commission.

In addition, the Appeal Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Ethics Commission and Auditor were elected.

Singapore was awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Floorball Championships ©Getty Images

The IFF Strategy for 2021 to 2032, which aims to strengthen the foundations of floorball, was then approved.

"The defined IFF mission actually says it all: we need to lead, support and serve our member associations together with the athletes and all other stakeholders promote, develop, protect and spread the game of floorball," IFF secretary general John Liljelund said.

"This mission emphasises the importance of working together for the benefit of our sport and seek the solutions for tomorrow’s problem already today."

Singapore was also awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Women's World Floorball Championships.

The country has previously organised the women's flagship event in 2005.

"We want to thank the IFF Central Board for granting the Singapore Floorball Association the rights to organise the Women’s World Floorball Championships in 2023," said Singapore Floorball Association President Kenneth Ho.

"The WFC 2023 will inspire all floorball fans in the region and offer a great legacy for the country."

Presentations from the host cities of upcoming major IFF events were also given.

In total, 48 member associations participated in the IFF General Assembly.

An Extraordinary General Assembly is scheduled for December 11 during the World Floorball Championships in Helsinki next year.

Competition had been due to take place in the Finnish capital this year but was postponed due to the global health crisis.