First World Virtual Freestyle Floorball Cup champions crowned as IFF hail success of event

Sweden's Agnes Holgersson and Sangeeta Rathi of India have been crowned the first champions of the World Virtual Freestyle Floorball Cup.

Holgersson won the under-16 category and Rathi triumphed in the adult division in the inaugural edition of the event, held by the International Floorball Federation (IFF).

A total of 70 participants entered the tournament, which saw players submit videos demonstrating their best tricks and skills.

Holgersson topped the standings in the under-16 division with a total of 3,217 combined likes on Facebook and Instagram.

Sherlock Ma of Hong Kong was 272 likes behind in second place, while third went to nine-year-old Jonathan Egli, the youngest contestant from Switzerland.

Rathi took victory in the adult category having amassed 5,255 combined likes, 927 clear of nearest challenger Tobias Vermund of Norway.

Philipp Wilbrand and Flemming Kühl of Germany, who entered as a duo, finished third on 2,410 likes.

Thirty-three contestants featured in the adult category, for players over the age of 16, and 37 participants contested the under-16 division.

The top 10 in each category progressed to the final of the competition, launched by the IFF to fill the void created by the coronavirus pandemic and which ran from October 12 until today.