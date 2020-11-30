West Midlands Police assistant chief constable Matt Ward has pledged to deliver a "safe and secure" Commonwealth Games in 2022 after concerns were raised that increased policing would disproportionately impact black communities in Birmingham.

Campaigners have warned that black communities are at risk from the "ramped up policing" during Birmingham 2022.

These concerns stem from the previous treatment of black people by the West Midlands Police.

Figures published by Birmingham Mail show West Midlands Police used force such as tasers, batons and irritant spray against black people three times more than white people in 2018 and 2019.

The local newspaper reported concerns from campaigners such as Birmingham-based researcher Nathaniel Adam Tobias Coleman and film director Sarah Myers.

"Apologies are great and working with communities is great - but we actually have to see positive change and we haven't seen that yet," said Myers.

"Are the police officers from around the country going to have training?

"Are West Midlands Police going to put anything in place to show they have learned, or are they going to go in heavy-handed?"

It is reported that 2,000 police officers from around England will join the 1,000 officers from West Midlands Police for the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in 2022.

In response, Ward, the West Midlands Police lead for Birmingham 2022, pledged to deliver a "safe and secure Games which we can all enjoy".

"The Commonwealth Games will be one of the most exciting events ever to take place in Birmingham," he said.

"The Games, and their legacy, will benefit our city for years to come.

"As a Birmingham resident I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead West Midlands Police’s response.

"We have an experienced planning team who are continuing to work with our partners and our communities to deliver a safe and secure Games which we can all enjoy.

"As the force’s most senior Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) police officer I am equally passionate about West Midlands Police’s need to better reflect the diverse communities we serve and to continue building trust in our ability to protect all communities fairly and effectively.

"Birmingham 2022 is, therefore, a unique opportunity to showcase the best of international sport, the best of Birmingham and the best of West Midlands Police.

"I encourage all of our residents and communities to get involved."

West Midlands residents have been encouraged to "get involved" with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) also urged for the involvement of Birmingham residents to "ensure delivery is conducted respectfully, protectively and without harm".

"We fully respect people’s rights to freedom of expression and association and hence activities of building awareness, advocacy and taking action to invoke positive social change," a CGF spokesperson said.

"The Games have historically been a platform for advocacy and activism both on and off the field of play.

"The Birmingham 2022 Host City Contract requires the Games Delivery Partnership to implement the planning and delivery of the Games in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, including provisions for security and safety amongst many other areas.

"Citizens impacted by the Games should be engaged and contribute to planning to ensure delivery is conducted respectfully, protectively and without harm - whilst minimising disruption and maximising the sustainable long-term benefits of the Games for their communities."

Birmingham 2022 found itself at the centre of a diversity row this summer after only one of the 20 members on its Board of Directors and Executive Management was not white.

The criticism led Sandra Osborne to replace Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin on the Board in July.

Hiren Dhimar then replaced Helen Judge as the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport representative earlier this month, increasing the BAME representation on the Board to three.

The CGF has also previously claimed that protests are "part of" the Commonwealth Games and that the governing body had "regular conversations" about the connection with the British Empire.

This came after campaigners in Birmingham described the Games as a "metaphor for Empire".