Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee has signed the Brighton plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women and Sport, which the organisation says will continue their efforts to promote equality.

The Brighton Declaration was adopted at the first international conference on women and sport in Brighton in 1994.

The declaration became a roadmap to support the ongoing development of a more fair and equitable system of sport and physical activity, fully inclusive of women and girls.

Its intention is to complement all sporting, local, national and international charters, laws, codes, rules and regulations relating to equity in sport and physical activity, as well as setting even higher benchmarks related to the full inclusion of women and girls.

The International Working Group (IWG) on Women and Sport updated the declaration at their World Conference in Finland in 2014.

This new declaration expanded the aims of equality from women to society, school and youth.

Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee has become one of nearly 600 organisations to have signed the declaration.

Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee President Hong-Dow Lin and the director general of Sports Administration under the Ministry of Education, Shao-Hsi Chang, signed the agreement in Taipei on November 23.

A total of 28 sports organisations signed the declaration ©Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee

“Chinese Taipei has long supported the IWG on Women and Sport’s efforts in the pursuit of equality in sports affairs,” Chang said.

“By signing this declaration, we look forward to further cooperation.

“In the meantime, we are showing our determination to participate in and contribute to the international sports affairs.

"Chinese Taipei has worked closely with the Sports Administration of the Ministry of Education for many years to actively promote the rights and interests of women participating in sports.

“In 2011, we held the first International Conference on Women and Sport in which international experts and scholars were invited.

“Until today, this conference has become an important platform on the topic of women's participation in sports and physical activity.

“By officially signing the ‘Brighton plus Helsinki 2014 Declaration on Women and Sport’ we further demonstrate our determination in jointly creating a more equal sports environment with the International Working Group."

The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee said a total of 28 sports organisations attended and signed the declaration.

The organisation called the signing of the declaration a “historic day for the women and sport movement in Chinese Taipei".

IWG co-chair Raewyn Lovett delivered a congratulatory video message at the ceremony.