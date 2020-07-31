The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has unveiled the uniform its athletes and officials will wear at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Created by fashion designer Justin Chou, the uniform features formal attire for the Ceremonies and other official functions as well as sportswear.

It was revealed by the CTOC at a fashion show held to mark one year to go until the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics are due to open.

Athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 took part in the show.

The uniform will be worn by Chinese Taipei athletes who are due to compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The sportswear, sponsored by Victor, is made of local recycled fibre and dyed with environmental-friendly pigment, the CTOC claims.

It features a triangle design to represent the 100 peaks of Taiwan.

The CTOC claims the formal attire merges the indigenous culture of the iron window bar with a plum blossom badge to stand for Team Taipei.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to run from July 23 to August 8 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.

Chinese Taipei has won a total of 22 medals at the Olympic Games, including five golds.