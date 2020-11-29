The entire World Triathlon Tribunal, which submitted a complaint against President Marisol Casado and two other senior officials, has been formally replaced after five new members were elected to the panel today.

None of the five members who were involved in the complaint sent to the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and then the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were proposed for re-election at the virtual World Triathlon General Assembly today.

The Tribunal alleged Casado, secretary general Antonio Arimany and Bernard St-Jean tried to "remove" them from their positions by not presenting them for another term at the Congress.

The complaint, which called on Casado to resign and was eventually dismissed by the IOC Executive Board, claimed Tribunal chair Philippe Renz, Nigeria's Ize Ukpoma Matebese, Timo Pennanen of Finland and American Kevin Sullivan "were not aware they were up for re-election".

In response, Casado, today re-elected for a fourth term as World Triathlon President, said their respective National Federations had received all the communications relating to the election process.

"It is a fact that World Triathlon has received nominations for the election of members of the World Triathlon Tribunal, including from the National Federation of one of the members, that has decided to present someone else as a candidate," Casado said.

World Triathlon agreed to expand the Tribunal to up to eight members until the next Congress ©World Triathlon

Four new members were elected to the Tribunal at the General Assembly, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Monique Houten of Belgium, Australia's Barry Lipp, David Markham of Canada and Italy's Angelo Rigopoulos were approved by the membership.

A fifth candidate had been due to join the panel - set up in 2015 to judge appeals and other disputes from members and athletes, particularly in disciplinary matters - but the candidacy of Mohsen Hamidi was not given the green light by the Executive Board.

The Congress was only given four candidates to choose from.

A new chairman to replace Renz, a Swiss lawyer, is set to be chosen in the near future.

Members then voted in favour of temporarily expanding the Tribunal to up to eight members until the next Congress in 2021.

The departure of the four Tribunal members behind the complaint marks the end of an issue which dominated the build-up to today's Presidential election, where Casado saw off the challenge of Danish challenger Mads Freund by 86 votes to 43.

Casado, who remains an IOC member following her victory today, had denied wrongdoing and claimed the complaint was an attempt to interfere in the election.