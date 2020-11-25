The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) acknowledged the work of the Athletes and Communities Engagement (ACE) Programme and Athletes Commission with a week-long event.

Members of the ACE Programme and the Athletes Commission took part in a week-long sports festival, which concluded with a special dinner.

At the dinner, FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa thanked the members for their hard work and presented them with certificates.

"There is unifying power in sport and with that I would like to say thank you to the ACE champions for spreading the International Olympic Committee values of friendship, excellence and respect," Lenoa said.

Members of the FASANOC ACE Programme and the Athletes Commission took part in a week-long sports festival ©FASANOC

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar was also in attendance, along with Oceania National Olympic Committees and Oceania Regional Anti-Doping Organisation staff.

The ACE Programme carried out 12 outreach activities this year, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team also travelled to Vanua Levu to hold outreach activities for communities on the island.

FASANOC's ACE Programme aims to promote athletes not only as sportspeople, but also as role models and "champions" to their team mates, families, communities and the country of Fiji.