Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) chief executive Lorraine Mar has praised Weightlifting Fiji for organising a week-long coaching workshop.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder led the event, a level one workshop certified by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

FASANOC said the workshop would ensure the national governing body has the qualified coaches to grow a sport which is popular in the Pacific nation.

Mar urged participants to be responsible role models.

"FASANOC fully appreciates the effort it takes to be a coach but it is also a huge responsibility," said Mar.

Weightlifting is a hugely popular sport in Fiji ©Getty Images

"Remember as a coach you are not only teaching the techniques of your sport but also the values of your sport.

"This is an exciting moment especially as Weightlifting Fiji is in a rebuilding phase."

Weightlifting Fiji had been told by the IWF earlier this year that it was "leading the sport in gender equality" following Shaw-Elder's election as President.

Shaw-Elder replaced outgoing President Atma Maharaj, while half of the Weightlifting Fiji Board is female.

For a short while two years ago, when Weightlifting Fiji was involved in a damaging dispute with its own athletes which led to Board members being suspended, Shaw-Elder was the only woman remaining on the Board.