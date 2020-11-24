RUSADA to disband Supervisory Board early and appoint new one

Members of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board are to be released from their terms at the end of the year, and a new Supervisory Board chosen which is in-line with the World Anti-Doping Code.

RUSADA said that it would "adopt and enforce a conflict of interest policy prohibiting involvement by its Board members, directors and officers in the operations of an International Federation, National Federation, Major Event Organization or National Olympic Committee" to ensure independence and following of the updated Code.

A new Supervisory Board will be selected to meet these requirements, with the move subject to the approval of a General Meeting of RUSADA members.

Six Supervisory Board members are presently listed on the RUSADA website - chairman Alexander Ivlev, vice-chair Vladimir Chekhonin, Russian Olympic Committee representative Yelena Isinbayeva, Andrey Strokin from the Russian Paralympic Committee, Sergey Khrychikov and former cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky.

Isinbayeva, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 pole vault champion, is an International Olympic Committee member.

It was the Supervisory Board which recommended Yuri Ganus was removed as RUSADA director general in August, following an audit allegedly revealing a "number of significant irregularities in the financial and economic activities" of the organisation.

Both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations said Ganus' sacking raised concerns.

Earlier this month, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearings in the case between the WADA and RUSADA were heard.

It was the RUSADA Supervisory Board which recommended the controversial sacking of Yuri Ganus ©Getty Images

RUSADA is appealing a four-year package of sanctions WADA handed down to Russia in December 2019 following alleged manipulation of Moscow Laboratory data.

Chief among the sanctions is a ban on Russia's flag appearing at both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics, while the country would also be prohibited from bidding for any World Championships for four years and could be stripped of ones it has been awarded.

CAS anticipates its Arbitral Panel, which is now deliberating the case, will reach a decision by the end of 2020.

WADA's Executive Committee approved the severe sanctions after an investigation found data from the Moscow Laboratory was intentionally altered both before and when it was forensically copied by WADA in January 2019.

The sanctions, approved in December 2019, included declaring RUSADA non-compliant again.