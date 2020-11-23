World Athletics has signed a 10-year agreement with NBC Sports for United States media rights to all World Athletics Series events.

The deal will cover five editions of the World Athletics Championships, among other competitions, and will run until the end of 2029.

It gives NBC Sports exclusive multi-platform media rights in the United States.

The US is set to stage the World Athletics Championship for the first time in 2022, with Eugene in Oregon the host.

"The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be a historic occasion for our sport and we are delighted to have such a trusted broadcast partner by our side to showcase our sport in the United States," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"The next decade presents a tremendous opportunity for us to build our American fanbase for track and field by highlighting the amazing athletes the US produces, and telling their stories as they take on the greatest athletes from around the globe. NBC Sports’ ability to take fans inside those must-watch moments will be vital to our efforts."

World Athletics' Indoor Championships, Cross Country Championships, Half Marathon Championships, Race Walking Team Championships and Under-20 Championships all come under the World Athletics Series banner.

So too do the World Athletics Relays.

The deal covers five editions of the World Athletics Indoor Championships ©Getty Images

NBC Sports - which is also the Olympic broadcaster in the US - already holds the rights to the Diamond League and USA Track and Field events.

NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel commented: "We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with World Athletics.

"Track and field is a cornerstone of the Olympic programme, and with the World Championships coming to the US for the first time ever in Eugene in 2022, and a group of young and talented American stars on the rise, we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to deliver these events and tell their stories for years to come."

This announcement was made on the same day that a logo, website and social media channels were launched for the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships - due to begin in 600 days.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic causing the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Hungarian capital Budapest is due to stage the following edition in 2023.