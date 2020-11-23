Telepass has been named as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Infront, the exclusive media and marketing partner for the World Championships, brokered the agreement between the leading Italian mobility company and event organisers.

Telepass will now work with organisers to improve mobility and access for those visiting Cortina to ski and watch the event.

This includes a new feature on the Telepass mobile app which will allow fans to create limited edition ski cards for the World Championships.

This will remove the need for skiers to queue at the ticket office, while also applying the best price rate for the amount of time spent on the slopes.

The service is already active at another 20 ski areas and covers a total of more than 1500 kilometres of pistes.

"This partnership fills us with satisfaction because it guarantees an important legacy to the community through a technological innovation which will benefit the whole territory," said Cortina 2021 chief executive Valerio Giacobbi.

"Thanks to this agreement, Cortina will become a world leader in terms of transport and management of tourist flow, substantially contributing to the international relaunch of the resort."

The Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo are scheduled to take place from February 9 to 21 ©Getty Images

Telepass also used the announcement to present its brand identity, which will feature on the Cortina 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships logo and across all marketing materials.

"Telepass is a company that looks to the future and believes in growth through innovation," said Telepass chief executive Gabriele Benedetto.

"With the support of the Cortina 2021 World Championships, we want to send a positive signal to the world of sport and skiing in particular, with which we have a series of affinities.

"The consumer is at the centre of all of this with their desire to move in an efficient and fluid way, skipping the line."

The World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo - which will co-host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games with Milan - are scheduled to run from February 9 to 21 next year.

The Italian resort was the sole bidder to host the event, having been unsuccessful in its attempts to host the 2013 and 2019 editions.

Organisers had requested the competition be pushed back to 2022 in light of the coronavirus crisis, but this proposal was rejected by the FIS.