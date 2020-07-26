Swiss Olympic extended their partnership with Swiss sporting goods company Ochsner Sport until 2028.

The partnership has already been in place since 2015.

A new deal was also announced between Swiss Olympic and performance running shoes and clothing company On.

Both companies will now provide the uniform for Swiss athletes at Olympic and Youth Olympic Games until 2028, including at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"Strong and reliable equipment-supply sponsors are of central importance to Swiss Olympic," said Swiss Olympic director Roger Schnegg.

"So, we are particularly pleased that, in Ochsner SPORT and On, we are able to count on top Swiss brands which stand for quality, innovation and excellence.

"Values that are important to Swiss Olympic."





Ochsner Sport was recently named the official supplier of next year's Winter World University Games in Lucerne.

"With the renewal of the longstanding partnership with Swiss Olympic, Ochsner Sport is investing in and promoting 'sports field Switzerland' on a lasting basis," said Ochsner Sport chief executive Horst Hauer.

"In addition, we are pleased to consolidate the strategic partnership with On and, from spring 2021, to offer the official and exclusive Swiss Olympic collection for Tokyo 2021 in our Ochsner Sport stores and in the online shop."

Based in Zurich, On was established in 2010 and now has branches in the United States, Japan, China, Australia and Brazil.

"At On, we are all very proud of the fact that the best Swiss athletes will be wearing a Swiss brand at Olympic and Paralympic Games," said On co-founder Caspar Coppetti.

"It was particularly important to us that as many talented young athletes as possible be given access to On products and to our biomechanical know-how."