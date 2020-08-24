The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) successfully organised this year's Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race with social distancing measures in place.

Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait was closed to traffic as 1765 swimmers from 34 countries participated in the 32nd edition of the race.

Both the men and women's events finished with all-Turkish podiums.

Hilal Zeynep Saraç triumphed in the women's competition in 47 mins 52 secs, followed by Ilgın Çelik in 48:12 and Sudenas Çakmak in 48:46.

Mustafa Sevenay was the victor in the men's contest, completing the race in 46:01.

Atahan Kireşçi and Atakan Malgil placed second and third with times of 46:20 and 47:31 respectively.

The race, organised annually since 1989 by the TOC, begins in Kanlıca on the Asian side of Istanbul, and ends in Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European side.

It is 6.5 kilometres in total.

This year’s race took place without spectators due to the strict COVID-19 measures put in the place by the event organisers.

Social distancing rules and other public health measures were also in place to protect the health and well-being of those taking part in the event.

Hilal Zeynep Saraç triumphed in the women's competition, followed by Ilgın Çelik and Sudenas Çakmak ©TOC

Turkey’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Istanbul Deputy Governor Niyazi Erten, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and TOC President Uğur Erdener were amongst those in attendance for the race.

"Since March 2020 we find ourselves in difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, which has brought many sectors of our economy such as business, sport, arts and tourism, to a halt," said Erdener.

"COVID-19 has also caused the postponement or cancellation of countless sporting events.

"Our event, which we have successfully organised by taking strict precautions, has become a source of motivation for organisers of international sporting events and sports fans as well as a source of hope for future sports events.

"I would like to state that this success, for which we feel immense pride, has been achieved through devoted social and institutional efforts, and cooperation.

"Our swimmers, who followed our public health guidelines, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Istanbul Governorship, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, sponsors, volunteers and all of the other organisations who have contributed to this year’s race are amongst the architects of this success."