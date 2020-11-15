Norwegian Football Federation hits out after Nations League clash is cancelled over COVID-19 case

Norway’s UEFA Nations League match against Romania has been cancelled after the country’s Government refused to allow the team to travel to Bucharest following a positive coronavirus case.

The Government’s decision has been met with anger from the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) and players - including Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard - who claimed it would have a "very detrimental" impact on the national team’s ambitions.

The NFF confirmed on Friday that defender Omar Elabdellaoui had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating away from the rest of the squad.

Norway were scheduled to face Romania at the Arena Națională in Bucharest today and the team was reportedly already on the plane when they were contacted by the Norwegian Government and told to quarantine.

"The Norwegian Football Federation believes that we can travel within the regulations," NFF President Terje Svendsen said.

"The Norwegian Government says no to this.

"We disagree with that, but of course we cannot defy the Government."

In a joint statement from Ødegaard, Stefan Johansen and Joshua King, the Norwegian trio also vented their dismay.

Omar Elabdellaoui contracted coronavirus and was isolated from the rest of Norway's squad, according to the NFF ©Getty Images

"We are very disappointed that the authorities are forcing us to stay home," the players said.

"All the other 54 UEFA nations are playing international matches this week except Norway.

"This is very detrimental to the national team's ambitions in the short and long term."

The NFF added that the consequences of not competing were big, "both sportingly and financially", and would include "weakening our reputation” in European football.

Norway are currently level on points with leaders Austria in their Nations League group after three successive victories.

Their match against Romania is likely to be awarded to the hosts as a 3-0 win, but a decision has yet to be made by UEFA.

Lars Lagerbäck's side are also due to travel to Vienna to face Austria on November 18.

A statement from UEFA read: "The matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with the special rules applicable to UEFA National Team competition matches, as approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 29 August 2020.

"UEFA would like to reinforce the importance for all teams, players, officials and all those involved to fully respect the UEFA Return to Play Protocol and the applicable regulatory framework."



