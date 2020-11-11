Coca-Cola announced as first ever partner of World Table Tennis

World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced Coca-Cola as its first ever partner during the modern era of the sport.

The soft drinks company has been named as the official beverage partner of all WTT events scheduled to take place in China during 2021.

As part of the deal, Coca-Cola will enjoy exclusivity across the categories of water, energy drinks and soft drinks at WTT events in China.

WTT events in the first half of 2021 are set to take place in three hubs.

China is scheduled to host tournaments as part of hub two between April 13 and May 16.

Other hubs are due to be in the Middle East for competitions in March and early April and in Europe for competitions in late May and June.

The sponsorship also extends to the WTT Macau, scheduled to take place later this month, an event set to provide a taster of what to expect from the new-look series of international events.

WTT Macau is set to feature reigning world champions Ma Long and Liu Shiwen among the field, with a prize purse of $800,000 (£604,880/€679,180) on offer.

Speaking about the partnership WTT Council chair Liu Guoliang said: "WTT is delighted to be teaming up with an organisation of Coca-Cola’s international calibre.

"This stellar partnership reinforces our ambition to elevate table tennis to the global sports elite."

Two other partnerships were also launched today to coincide with tickets for WTT Macao going on sale.

Galaxy Entertainment Group, a resort and hospitality company was announced as the WTT's presenting partner while LD Sports, a sports consultancy firm was named as global premier partner for the WTT.

"These partnerships with global brands Coca-Cola, Galaxy Entertainment Group and LD Sports underline the significant plans that we have for our sport," said Steve Dainton, WTT director and chief executive of the International Table Tennis Federation.

"WTT Macao will be a show like no other and a bold statement of our intentions to take table tennis to the next level."

Competition at the WTT Macau is scheduled to take place from November 25 to 29 at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion in Macau.