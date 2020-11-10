Young weightlifters are set to return to competitive action in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Online Youth World Cup which starts tomorrow.

Competition has been organised by the Peruvian Weightlifting Federation in place of the IWF Youth World Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Lima from November 11 to 18.

The event was cancelled in August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Online Youth World Cup now set for the same dates.

It has attracted 400 athletes from 61 countries, including 18 weightlifters from Peru.

Twenty Polish lifters have been registered for the competition - more than from any other nation - with Poland also boasting a large contingent of 19.

There will be 18 weightlifters from Chinese Taipei, while Colombia, Cuba and the United States are set to be represented by 16 athletes each.

In total, 400 athletes from 61 countries will take part in the IWF Online Youth World Cup ©Peruvian Weightlifting Federation

Participants have been divided into three categories - A, B and C - with A being the top category, featuring higher entry marks.

Competition in the A category starts tomorrow with the men's 49-kilogram and 55kg, and the women's 40kg and 45kg.

This will be followed by the men's 61kg and women's 49kg on Thursday (November 12), followed by the men's 67kg and women's 55kg on Friday (November 13).

The women's 59kg and men's 73kg are set for Saturday (November 14), with the men's 81kg and women's 64kg on Sunday (November 15) and women's 71kg and men's 89kg on Monday (November 16).

There are scheduled to be three events in the A category for the final two days of the event.

The men's 96kg and 102kg, and women's 76kg are set for November 17, followed by the women's 81kg and over-81kg, and men's over-102kg on November 18.