Women's doubles top seeds out of US Open after Mladenovic ordered to quarantine

Kristina Mladenovic’s US Open is over after being asked to quarantine in her hotel following "prolonged close contact" with French compatriot Benoît Paire, who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Mladenovic had been allowed to play three matches between coming into contact with Paire and this decision.

Mladenovic and Hungary’s Timea Babos were top seeds for the women’s doubles and due to face Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and United States’ Alison Riske yesterday.

The second-round match was cancelled after Mladenovic and Babos were withdrawn from the event due to coronavirus restrictions, with Dabrowski and Riske advancing.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed Mladenovic was not allowed to commute to Flushing Meadows after being placed under quarantine by public health officials in Nassau County, where the 27-year-old is staying.

The US Open is played in Queens County.

Mladenovic was already among 11 players placed under additional restrictions - which she described as a "bubble in the bubble" - after coming into contact with Paire, who tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the tournament.

Following her second-round exit in the singles on Wednesday (September 2), when she surrendered a 6-1, 5-1 lead and failed to convert four match points, Mladenovic claimed the stricter conditions made her feel like a "prisoner" and slammed the US Open for her "absolutely abominable" treatment.

Kristina Mladenovic slammed the US Open for "absolutely abominable" treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions ©Getty Images

She added: "If I had known that playing cards for 40 minutes with a mask with a player who tested positive would have these consequences, I would never have set foot in this tournament."

On Thursday (September 3), Mladenovic partnered Babos to a 6-2, 6-2 win over American Kaitlyn Christian and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos in the first round of the women’s doubles, only to be forced to withdraw.

A statement from the USTA read: "Public health officials of Nassau County, N.Y., have issued quarantine notices for all individuals who had prolonged close contact to a person who previously tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"As the players are staying in Nassau County, the quarantine notices prevent any of these individuals from commuting to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

"The USTA is obligated to adhere to Government guidance at the state, city and county level.

"All persons who were identified as having prolonged close contact with the infected player will quarantine in their rooms for the remainder of their quarantine period.

"Kristina Mladenovic is one of these individuals and as the women’s doubles competition has begun, the women’s doubles team of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos has been withdrawn from the US Open."

A day before Mladenovic's withdrawal, the match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Frenchman Adrian Mannarino was delayed by almost three hours as officials sought confirmation from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that Mannarino could play.

He was anther player in the "bubble in a bubble".

Zverev won in four sets.