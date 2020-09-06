The International Surfing Association (ISA) has opened applications for this year's edition of its annual scholarship programme for underserved athletes aged 18 and under.

A total of $20,000 (£15,000/€17,000) will be distributed to the scholarship winners by the ISA.

It will be awarded "based on their financial need and dedication to both surfing and education", the ISA said.

Previous winners of the scholarships have spent their funds on new equipment, such as wetsuits and surfboards, as well as education, competition training and coaching.

The ISA said more than 300 youth surfers around the globe have become scholarship ambassadors since the launch of the scheme in 2007.

The ISA has since given a total of $328,500 (£247,000/€277,000) to its scholarship ambassadors.

Winners of the scholarship have spent their funds on new equipment, such as wetsuits and surfboards, as well as education, competition training and coaching ©ISA

"We have always known that our commitment to the global development of surfing goes way beyond competition," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"The ISA scholarship programme is a shining example of that commitment, and for me personally, a great source of pride and gratification.

"While relatively small in resources, this programme has had a huge impact on the lives of these young people.

"This programme puts into practice our mission of a better world through surfing by fostering education and the joy of surfing.

"I’ve been able to meet many of these surfers and watch them grow up throughout the years.

"It really touches my heart to watch them succeed in not only surfing, but life, also with a little help from the ISA.

"With surfing set to debut in the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in 2026, many of these young scholarship winners could find themselves as Olympians sooner than they realise."

Surfing's debut at the Olympic Games is due to come at Tokyo 2020 next year.