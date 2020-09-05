International Federation of Teqball becomes World Anti-Doping Code signatory

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has become a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code.

Published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Code is a universal document used to coordinate global anti-doping efforts.

It includes a list of banned substances and treatment methods, with signatories including International Federations, anti-doping bodies and National Olympic Committees.

WADA monitors Code compliance, with signatories expected to accept, implement, and enforce its policies.

Becoming a Code signatory is a boost for FITEQ's quest to become a Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) member.

All GAISF members must be WADA-compliant.

Being WADA-compliant is an important step in the long-term goal to have teqball included on the Olympic programme ©Getty Images

At present, FITEQ has observer status within GAISF.

"Since the establishment of FITEQ, anti-doping has been a key area for our sport," FITEQ sport director Matthew Curtain said.

"We are determined to ensure a level playing field for all athletes and be a sport that follows WADA’s vision where athletes can participate in a doping-free sporting environment.

"We are grateful for the continued support of WADA, ITA [International Testing Agency] and GAISF, whose experience and expertise has been essential to FITEQ’s development of robust anti-doping measures."