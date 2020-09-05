The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has become a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code.
Published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Code is a universal document used to coordinate global anti-doping efforts.
It includes a list of banned substances and treatment methods, with signatories including International Federations, anti-doping bodies and National Olympic Committees.
WADA monitors Code compliance, with signatories expected to accept, implement, and enforce its policies.
Becoming a Code signatory is a boost for FITEQ's quest to become a Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) member.
All GAISF members must be WADA-compliant.
At present, FITEQ has observer status within GAISF.
"Since the establishment of FITEQ, anti-doping has been a key area for our sport," FITEQ sport director Matthew Curtain said.
"We are determined to ensure a level playing field for all athletes and be a sport that follows WADA’s vision where athletes can participate in a doping-free sporting environment.
"We are grateful for the continued support of WADA, ITA [International Testing Agency] and GAISF, whose experience and expertise has been essential to FITEQ’s development of robust anti-doping measures."