Polish teqball player Adrian Duszak has remained as the men's singles number one in the first update of the International Federation of Teqball's (FITEQ) world rankings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With competition slowly returning, FITEQ announced its first new world rankings since March, with them previously being suspended due to the enforced break in action caused by the pandemic.

FITEQ sanctioned competitions returned on August 14 and 15 at the Eger Beach Challenge Cup, while the National Challenger Series has given more opportunities to top players to compete as the sport continues to rebuild.

Current world champion and triple gold medallist at the first National Challenger Series event Ádám Blázsovics, is second in the rankings.

Adam Blázsovics now sits second in the singles and first in the men's doubles rankings with his teammate Csaba Banyik ©FITEQ

In the men's doubles, Blázsovics and his Hungarian teammate Csaba Banyik have secured the top spot while Serbians Bogdan Marojevic and Nikola Mitro sit behind them in second.

National Challenger Series events are set to take place across the world in the coming weeks and months, building on the success of the first event held in Hungary on August 29 and 30.

FITEQ will also now resume the monthly updates to its world rankings and prize money lists.