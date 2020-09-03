International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach hailed Estonia as an "Olympic powerhouse" after the country commemorated 100 years since its first gold medal by issuing a special silver stamp.

Weightlifter Alfred Neuland etched his name into Estonian folklore in 1920 when he became his country’s first Olympic champion.

The Games in Antwerp also saw Jüri Lossmann claim Estonia’s first ever Olympic medal when he secured silver in the marathon while Alfred Schmidt, who later changed his name to Ain Sillak, won silver in weightlifting.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Estonia’s maiden victory, Estonian Post issued a stamp made of pure silver depicting Neuland.

The silver stamp will be priced at €13 (£12/$15) with 500 of the 10,000 limited-edition pieces set to be sold in special gift boxes, costing €20 (£18/$24).

Bach applauded Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) for the commemorative event as he felt Neuland’s triumph was a key moment in Estonia’s history.

"Congratulations to Estonia for the 100th anniversary of your first Olympic gold medal," Bach said.

The stamp which is made of pure silver depicts weightlifter Alfred Neuland ©Karli Saul / Estonian Olympic Committee

"Estonia is an Olympic powerhouse: a small nation that continues to win medals.

"This victory puts you on the map and paved the way for a great Olympic story over the past century in which you have won more than seventy medals.

"My thanks and gratitude go to the Estonian Olympic Committee under the able leadership of its President Urmas Sõõrumaa for continuing to spread the Olympic values throughout the country.

"Here's to the next 100 years of sporting excellence."

Neuland’s victory in Antwerp was overwhelming as he recorded the best results in all the lifts in the lightweight class.

He lifted 72.5 kilograms in the one-hand snatch, 75kg in the one-hand clean and jerk and 110kg in the two-hand clean and jerk.

During his career, Valga-born Neuland set 10 Olympic and world records. He was also the first two-time Estonian Olympic medal winner having won silver in the middleweight class during the 1924 Games in Paris.

EOK President Urmas Sõõrumaa added: "Alfred Neuland fought in World War One, defended his country, excelled in sport, managed to go to Antwerp and bring back gold.

"He was also a businessman, coach, and referee.

Alfred Neuland’s grandson, Alar Neuland, with his grandfather’s gold medal ©Karli Saul / Estonian Olympic Committee

"I would like to remind our future heroes that doing sports alone could take you to the goal, but victories will be sweeter, and you can become your nation’s legend if you take a broader look at society.

"Let us hold Estonian sport’s banner high!"

The Estonian delegation that were sent to Antwerp comprised of 14 athletes who competed in weightlifting, wrestling and athletics.

Kalle Voolaid, historian at the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, said Estonia’s participation and success at the 1920 Games was not only an important milestone in the country’s sporting history but also as a state.

"This was the moment when the young Republic of Estonia had to strive for international recognition in order to survive," Voolaid said.

"We were not immediately accepted in the league of nations, the United Nations' predecessor, but smart Estonians decided to look for other options and taking part in the Olympics under its own flag was Estonia’s first major instance of international recognition.

"The remarkable performance of our athletes, the Olympic medals they won as well as being mentioned by Pierre de Coubertin himself showed that recognition had indeed been granted."