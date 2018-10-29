The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has launched a campaign which will see all national champions in 2018 awarded an identical medal.

"Together - Our Champions" has been established to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Estonia.

Medals, designed especially for the centenary, will be awarded to athletes across all sports and age-groups who this year have been able to call themselves Estonian champion.

In all, 22,000 medals will be handed out.

"These special medals are the present of the NOC and Estonian sports community to Estonia on the occasion of the country's 100th anniversary," said Aivo Normak, the media project manager at the EOK.

"Winning a medal at National Championships is an emotional event for any athlete, but the special Championships medals celebrating the country's jubilee add even more glory and will be a reminder about this special year and victory to tens of thousands of Estonians.

"Most of the medals have already found worthy owners and are displayed in places of honour in the champions' homes.

Gerd Kanter was one Estonian athlete to receive a special medal ©Getty Images

"These medals unite everyone who has reached and will make it to the podium this year.

"Regardless of the sport, discipline and age, our athletes love sport together, compete for Estonia together and proudly wear the medals together."

The design of the medals was chosen following a nationwide vote, and includes Estonia's national oak tree.

Discus thrower Gerd Kanter, the Athletes' Commission head of the European Olympic Committees and an Olympic and World Championship gold medallist, said his medal was "special and valuable".

"I believe this will be my last Estonian Championships medal in discus throw," the 39-year-old said.

"It also stands for the national record in men's discus throwing, 12 Estonian champion titles, so it is very special and important to me in every way."