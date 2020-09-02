Deceuninck-Quickstep team manager Patrick Lefevere expressed anger at his team's stupidity after French rider Julian Alaphilippe lost the yellow jersey at the Tour de France following a 20 second penalty imposed at the end of the stage for an illegal feed.

The team's directeur sportif Tom Steels called the incident "a mistake" but Lefevere went a step further saying he was "unhappy" at the team's "stupidity" for breaking the rule which forbids riders from taking on refreshments during the final 20 kilometres of stages.

Today's stage was largely uneventful on the road with no breakaway forming and Belgium's Wout Van Aert winning a sprint in Privas.

The general classification appeared to be unchanged by the stage result, with Alaphilippe seemingly set for a fourth day in the yellow jersey.

The Frenchman was then handed a 20-second sanction which drops him down to 16th place in the general classification, 16 seconds off new leader Britain's Simon Yates.

"It's very hard but there is a rule," Lefevere said, as reported by Le Parisien.

"If we apply it severely to others, then it's the same for us.

"The yellow jersey is not above the others. If nobody warned the riders that we could refuel after the last twenty kilometres, then that's what is forbidden. Everybody knows that. But obviously someone at home didn't know that.

"Of course, cycling means losing your jersey if you fall, have a flat tyre, a mishap or if you come across someone stronger than yourself.

"But to lose it for such stupidity - what's more, the person who committed this stupidity is from back home in Belgium.

"Then nobody can be happy. I am not.

"Julian didn't deserve to lose it like that but the rules are the same for everyone. It's unbelievable.

©Getty Images

"At the finish, we had two jerseys - yellow for Julian and green for Sam Bennett. And suddenly, we have only one again.

"With our seriously injured riders like Fabio Jakobsen and his 130 stitches in his face, I put things into perspective.

"It will pass like a gust of wind and we will raise our heads. All this is just a small thing."

Steels said although the team were well aware of the rule, the infringement was committed because it would have been dangerous to pass the drinks bottle to Alaphilippe two kilometres earlier, which would have ensured it was taken within the permitted feed zone.

"It's a pity to lose yellow like this," said Steels, as reported by CyclingNews.

"We know about the 20 kilometre rule.

"It was quite dangerous at 70kph, then there was a flat part to get in position for the climb.

"It was the only spot we could still give a bottle.

"It's a special Tour, everybody has to be careful with the bottles and we have to stay away from the public also.

"So there were some circumstances that we missed the 20 kilometre mark by two kilometres.

"We made a mistake. There's nothing to do about it."

The sixth stage will see riders tackle a 191km hilly route from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, potentially giving Alaphilippe the chance to gain ground on his rivals.