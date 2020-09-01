Roglič wins fourth stage of Tour de France to send early warning to rivals

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič sent an early warning to his general classification rivals by securing victory on the first summit finish of this year’s Tour de France.

The 160.5-kilometre fourth stage from Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette burst into life in the final kilometres of racing.

Belgium’s Wout Van Aert increased the tempo at the front of the race on the final climb, with the aim of assisting Jumbo-Visma team-mate Roglič ahead of the finish.

The majority of general classification contenders featured in the front group, with Roglič able to produce the fastest finish at the top of the climb.

The reigning Vuelta a España champion came across the line in a time of 4 hours 7min and 47sec.

The stage victory saw Roglič earn 10 bonus seconds and quelled any concerns over his fitness after being forced to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné when leading due to a crash.

"It was quite a fast day and a quite hard stage," Roglič said.

"Again, the guys did a good job for me, I was all the time in a good position.

"I had a nice speed for the finish, I’m very happy.

"I’m not in the yellow jersey but that’s news I have to accept.

"It’s nice to be back after the crash at the Dauphiné but I already proved on stage two that I was ready for the Tour."

France’s Julian Alaphilippe placed fifth to retain the overall race lead ©Getty Images

Fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and France’s Guillaume Martin completed the top three on the stage, with Colombia’s Nairo Quintana fourth.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe placed fifth to retain the overall race lead.

The yellow jersey is four seconds clear of Britain’s Adam Yates, while Roglič reduced his deficit to seven seconds as the stage win pushed him up to third.

Tomorrow will see riders face a flat 183km stage from Gap to Privas.