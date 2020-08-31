The Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade will not take place in January 2021 as initially planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

The International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Organising Committee and Swiss University Sports are discuss possible alternative dates.

The event has been scheduled to run from January 21 to 31.

"After more than four years of preparation it is a painful decision, but in the end an easy one," Organising Committee President Guido Graf said.

"The health of all the participants has always been the top priority in our evaluations."

FISU cited the fact that 40 per cent of registered participants - including those form China and the United States - are currently not allowed to enter Switerzerland.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people are still banned in the country and there are additionally growing fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases across Europe.

The FISU calendar has been heavily impacted by the global health crisis, with no World University Championships currently scheduled in 2020.

"After several meetings held with the State authorities of Switzerland and the different Cantons involved in hosting Lucerne 2021, we have unanimously agreed that the 30th Winter Universiade cannot be held in January 2021,” FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond said.

"We are sure this is the right decision in order to ensure the high-level standard of the event and the safety of all participants."

More follows.