Paralympics Ireland are filling the void from the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics by hosting a two-week awareness campaign with its high performance athletes.

Now into its second week, the initiative is scheduled to run from August 24 to September 6 and started with the "One Year to Go" celebrations for the Paralympics and a signing ceremony with the city of Narita, renewing its agreement for the Games.

It will see the Paralympics team for Ireland train in the city as part of their preparations for the Games.

Other events that have already taken place include a panel discussion with Paralympics Ireland President John Fulham, para-sprinter Jason Smyth and para-badminton player Niall McVeigh.

Was supposed to be in Tokyo now @Paralympics with #TeamIreland 🇮🇪Instead celebrating a 2 week awareness campaign with our high performance athletes and looking forward to chatting about it today @SatSportRTE pic.twitter.com/7qQBCPSWro — Miriam Malone (@MiriamMalone) August 29, 2020

A watch party for the new Netflix film based on Paralympic athletes, Rising Phoenix has also taken place as well as a focus on para-cycling and an Instagram takeover with cyclist Eve McCrystal.

Today, an Instagram takeover is taking place with equestrian athlete Michael Murphy.

Into next week, there will be a focus on athletics with Mary Fitzgerald, Michael McKillop and James Nolan, followed by similar focuses on para-swimming, para-archery, para-equestrian and para-triathlon.

A high performance panel discussion will be scheduled for September 4 and an Instagram takeover with para-archer Kerrie Leonard will take place the following day.