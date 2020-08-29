Swiss ski cross athlete Romain Détraz will miss the 2020-2021 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a training fall.

Détraz sustained the injury last Friday (August 21) on just his third day back on skis.

Swiss-Ski said he is expected to be out of action for six to nine months, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming season.

"No matter how many step backs, you always have to look forward, the tide will eventually turn", he wrote after confirming the injury on Instagram.



The 26-year-old has record three International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Cross World Cup podiums during his career.

Détraz was victorious in Arosa in Switzerland for his sole World Cup win in late 2016, and also recorded podium finishes in Germany and Sweden during the 2018-2019 season.

Last season, again beset by injury, 26th was Détraz's best World Cup finish.