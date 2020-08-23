The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) has cancelled the European Mountain Bike Orienteering Championships and World Masters Mountain Bike Orienteering Championships in Finland next month.

The IOF made the decision to go ahead with both competitions in July, with the organisation claiming that Finland had been gradually removing entry and quarantine restrictions originally put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions are now being tightened in both Finland and other European countries, however, as COVID-19 cases rise across the continent again.

There have been nearly 8,000 cases of coronavirus in Finland, resulting in 334 deaths.

The European Mountain Bike Orienteering Championships and World Masters Mountain Bike Orienteering Championships were cancelled due to restrictive measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic ©Wikipedia

Member federations had voiced their concerns about being able to travel to the country without enduring a period of quarantine on arrival or upon return.

Following the cancellation of both Championships, scheduled to take place between September 9 to 13, the IOF acknowledged the work done by the Organising Committee, including event director Kari Kokkinen and senior event adviser Mark Stodgell.

Organisers may continue with the races as national events, with this to be confirmed in the coming days.