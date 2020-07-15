The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) is to allow world ranking events to resume from August 1.

All events that contribute to the rankings have been suspended since March 17 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an IOF Council meeting, it has now been decided that competitions can be held from next month as it was noted that activity is starting again in the majority of the organisation's member countries.

Applications for ranking events in the remainder of the year are therefore now being accepted by the IOF, but they can only be held in accordance with local health rules.

The IOF's world rankings system covers events over a two-year period, with the current list stretching back from the suspension of competitions to March 17, 2018 after a decision to freeze the process.

Events that are held after August 1 will be included in the rankings but the calculations will still stretch back to March 17, 2018, the IOF said.

This is to ensure a consistent number of competitions are in the rankings period.

The freeze in the two-year rule will remain in place until December 31, at which point the rankings system will return to normal.

All orienteering disciplines will be covered by this system.

Earlier this month, Leho Haldna was re-elected as IOF President at the organisation's virtual General Assembly.