The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced it will broadcast the 2020 Mexican Prospects League (LPM) live and for free on its over-the-top channel, gametime.sport, to help fill the void caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to start today, the LPM is organised by the Mexican Presidential Office for Baseball Promotion, ProBéis, in a bid to boost baseball development in the country.

It will be run as a four-team summer league, showcasing 120 Mexican up-and-coming players at the Estadio Charros de Béisbol in Guadalajara.

The initiative will consist of a six-week summer league and looks to develop future players between the ages of 14 and 18.

"The past six months have been a challenging time for baseball and softball around the world due to the coronavirus and our thoughts and condolences go out to those who have been affected by it," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"With the 2020 international baseball and softball calendar significantly affected by COVID-19 we have been diving into our archives to review some of our great games from the past.

"Now it's a pleasure to showcase some live baseball for our fans around the world via the Mexican Prospects League."

In partnership with ProBéis, the WBSC will be streaming all 60 games, as well as the all-star game and play-offs.

Each team will play 15 games during the regular season, with the top players then chosen to participate in the all-star game on September 13.

Two days later, a best of three play-off series will begin, with the winners advancing to the championship final, which is set for September 18 to 20.

The LPM will follow the WBSC's COVID-19 return to play guidelines.