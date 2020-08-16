AIU announce sanction for long-distance runner Shafar from 2017

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced details of a sanction for Ukrainian long-distance runner Vitaliy Shafar which started from January 2017.

Shafar received a suspension of three years and seven months for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics anti-doping rules.

The suspension started from January 31 2017, meaning Shafar can return to competition at the end of August.

All of Shafar's results since April 17 2014 have been disqualified.

Shafar, 38, is an Olympian, claiming a 29th place finish in the men's marathon at London 2012.

Vitaliy Shafar competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Wikipedia

He finished fourth at the 2014 Boston Marathon, before coming tenth at the same event the next year.

Shafar achieved a personal best of 2hr 09min 53sec at the 2014 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Aside from London 2012, these results have now all been disqualified due to Shafar's sanction.

insidethegames have contacted AIU for a comment.