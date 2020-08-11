Commonwealth Games Scotland has announced that University College Birmingham (UCB) will host the country at Birmingham 2022.

UCB will provide support for up to 300 Scottish athletes and staff for the Games, and will accommodate family, friends and supporters of the team.

It means the university will become the main hub away from the Athletes' Village for the team, in a convenient location just minutes away from Grand Central and New Street station.

UCB will also accommodate athletes and coaches from Team Scotland's "Achieve" programme, which looks to give youngsters experience ahead of their first Commonwealth Games, allowing them to understand how the multi-sport event environment operates.

"We are delighted to link with UCB, right at the centre of the action at Birmingham 2022," said Jon Doig, chief executive at Commonwealth Games Scotland.

Team Scotland will switch Gold Coast in 2018 for Birmingham in 2022 for the Commonwealth Games ©Team Scotland

"Games-time services, such as Scotland House, play a huge part in Scotland's success and in promoting Scotland, as well as providing a positive Games experience for athletes, staff and supporters.

"With a Games so close to home, we anticipate a large travelling support and we look forward to working with the university over the next two years to bring Scotland to the heart of Birmingham and receive that famous Brummie welcome."

Scotland House will provide a range of events for the team and act as a place for athletes and friends to meet before and after competition.

"Our partnership with Team Scotland is fantastic and I am really delighted that the university will be their home from home during the Commonwealth Games," said Paul Doherty, executive director for employability, engagement and e-resources at UCB.

"To host a home nation team as prestigious as Team Scotland speaks volumes for the quality of our facilities and the growing international reputation of our sports courses."

The Team Scotland partnership with UCB is being supported by Sportscotland as part of its overall investment in Commonwealth Games Scotland.