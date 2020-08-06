The organisers of the World Games 2022 are giving locals in Birmingham in Alabama the opportunity to order an official license plate with the competition's logo on it.

A limited-edition purchase, the Birmingham Organising Committee's license plate was unanimously approved by the Alabama Legislative Oversight Committee last week.

The license plate is available for $50 (£38/€42) with a total of $48.75 (£37.08/€41) of each purchase going back to the World Games 2022 Organising Committee, to support the planning and execution of the event.

"The World Games 2022 will be a 'once in a lifetime' moment for Alabama," said World Games 2022 chief executive Nick Sellers.

"So, when it's time to renew your tag, be a part of history and ask for the World Games 2022 license plate.

How the World Games 2022 license plate will look on a car ©World Games 2022

"We want the world to see how Alabamians come together to proudly show off our great state."

Production for the World Games 2022 plates will require 250 purchase commitments by August 1, 2021, and once that number is secured, the Alabama Department of Revenue will begin production and distribution of all orders.

The Birmingham Organising Committee also plans to work with its partners and vendors to secure plates for fleet vehicles and the official vehicles of the World Games 2022.

Residents of Alabama can learn more and pre-order their plates at the World Games website.

The Games, which are for non-Olympic sports, were delayed to 2022 from next year after coronavirus caused the postponement of Tokyo 2020.