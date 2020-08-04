The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed its Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) for the 2020-2021 period.

Led by IOA President Narinder Batra, the CGA includes 11 members and will be India's main liaison with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham 2022.

Senior IOA officials Anil Khanna, RK Anand, Rajeev Mehta and Anandeshwar Pandey will be among the other members of the CGA.

The IOA has invited Archery Association of India President Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India chief Raninder Singh to the CGA for 2020-2021 as the country is due to host a Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships in January 2022.

IOA President Narinder Batra will head the Indian Commonwealth Games Association in 2020-2021 ©Getty Images

The CGF has stressed the event will be organised and funded separately from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with two different medal tables produced.

However, an aggregate medal table will be published one week after Birmingham 2022, due to take place from July 27 to August 7.

The decision to host the Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships came after a proposal from the IOA.

The IOA had previously threatened to boycott Birmingham 2022 because shooting had been left off the programme for the Games.

The IOA acts as the Indian CGA for the Commonwealth Games.

India has won a total of 504 medals at the Games and finished third on the Gold Coast 2018 medal table.